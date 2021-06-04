Lemonaid Stand for Easterseals celebrates 25th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Lemonaid Stand for Easterseals celebrated its 25th anniversary by serving up live music, food and ice cold lemonade. There was also a silent auction for community members to bid on.

Since 2018, Abby Wells and her parents Mark and Amy Wells have been running the Lemonaid Stand for Easterseals. Amy Wells says taking on this responsibility was a no brainer if it meant helping families get the resources they need.

Last year, the Wells weren’t able to put on the traditional Lemonaid Stand event, but sold T-shirts and face masks to help raise money. More than $87,400 have been raised at this event over the past 24 years.

The money goes towards therapy and early education for the thousands of Tri-State kids and adults with disabilities who go to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.