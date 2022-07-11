HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Rome wasn’t built in a day — and you could say the same for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project. In preparation for the project, a near half-mile strip of road is closing in Henderson.

Transportation workers say they’re closing part of Kimsey Lane later this month. According to officials, the section of Richardson Avenue and Van Wyk Road is expected to close on or after Monday, July 25.

The closure includes the Kimsey Lane overpass of US 41 and access to the Kimsey Lane Trail (Merrill Trail). Transportation officials say the closure will last throughout the project into 2025 as crews work to build the future US 41 interchange.

This area will only be open to local traffic only, officials say. Access to the Kimsey Lane Trail is available at the Barrett Boulevard trailhead for those walking, running or biking. Access from the Kimsey Lane trailhead will close, and signage will direct pedestrians and cyclists using the trail to turn around as they near the construction site.