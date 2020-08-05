Less humidity means more people head to parks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – You may have noticed the Tri-State’s gotten a break in the weather after weeks of hot and humid conditions. That has led to more people venturing outside to enjoy it.

In recent weeks, it wouldn’t take long for to walk, ride your bike or even stand outside before feeling the very humid conditions. The past couple days have seen less humidity and more people take advantage of it.

They came out on foot, on two and even four wheels, to enjoy a day at the park or a nearby lake or pond.

“The weather has been great the past few days. You couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Ethan Price, who was fishing at Panther Creek Park Wednesday afternoon.

Some went to the parks for one more trip before their school year starts, others just to get out of being inside all day.

“I brought the three grandsons out for them to have a time out here. They have been all in the house,” said Brenda McKinney of Owensboro.

Some brought their fishing pole, others brought their families as temperatures stayed around the seventies without as much humidity compared to recent weeks. Price noticed the difference when he rode his bike a few days ago.

“I do most of it in the east county with some friends, compared to the last couple of weeks, it’s been nice. It’s unbelievable how pleasant it was compared to the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Some park goers are still watching how close they are to others while enjoying the great outdoors.

“We’re staying pretty much off to ourselves,” McKinney said.

“We are trying to keep our distance on the trails, take a step back and people pass us,” adds Jessica Weber of Spencer County, who was with her family at Legion Park.

Even though it looks like more people are going to parks than when it was more humid, some park goers say it seemed like the park they were at was still fewer people at the park they were at.

(This story was originally published on August 6, 2020)