Libertarian governor candidate visits Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- With just a few weeks to go before Election Day, Libertarian Party candidate, Donald Rainwater, visited Wesselman Woods on Evansville’s east side Saturday to speak to supporters.

Rainwater says Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a mask mandate, has angered some voters. Rainwater adds that while he will vote for fellow Libertarian, Jo Jorgensen, for President, he would work with whomever wins the race for the White House.

Rainwater is running against Holcomb and Democratic challenger Woody Myers in the November election.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)

