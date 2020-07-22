Library director’s attorney says comments “misconstrued”

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The attorney for the embattled Henderson Public Library director says his client’s Facebook comments on the “Black Lives Matter” movement were misconstrued.

Caleb May filed a lawsuit against the library after the board placed him on administrative leave indefinitely and decided not to renew his contract in August.

It comes after May made Facebook posts calling the group, in his words, “hypocritical and racist.”

“We think that the board gave in to a small group of very noisy extremists who deliberately misconstrued what Caleb said. The jist of what Caleb said in his Facebook posts was that he doesn’t agree with some of the political ideas of the organization known as Black Lives Matter,” May’s attorney, Brian Schutte, said.

Schutte says people misinterpreted May’s comments.

“If you look at the history into that organization, you can see it on the organization’s website, they hold to some radical views that are quite similar to some of the views we see expressed in Marxism,” Schutte said.

May says he was deprived of his First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. He’s seeking damages and wants to be reinstated.

The library is not commenting on the lawsuit.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)

