EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city.

The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots fired investigations, help locate missing persons, locate stolen vehicles and other serious incidents where a vehicle may be in use. They do not take video recordings or record speed.

EPD said ALPRs helped in capturing Casey White and Vicky White. ALPRs are in use over 2,000 cities across 40 states.

The cameras were purchased through Flock Safety through donations and grants. According to Flock Safety, these cameras reduce overall crime by 70% after a period of time utilizing the cameras.

ALPRs are stationary cameras at specific locations that are unknown to anyone outside of law enforcement. These locations are kept secret to prevent vandalism and for criminals choosing to take alternative routes knowing where these cameras are located.

