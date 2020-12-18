Lieutenant Governor looks toward 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)–The pandemic is hurting many budget’s including that of local and state government. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch says in 2021 projects like the I-69 bridge and expanding broad band to rural communities will continue to move forward, making life easier on Hoosiers while also supporting economic growth. The economy is a major focus of Governor Eric Holcomb’s agenda for 2021.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch say the state’s 2021 budget needs to be balanced even during an economic decline. Crouch said cutting red tape will be a byproduct of the state’s tight budget.

“If we don’t have a lot of money to appropriate, how can we put in place regulation cutting measures to be able to save people money?” asks Crouch.

To make up for extra expenses and lost tax revenue in 2020, every Indiana State agency has already cut back their spending by 15%.

“Going forward into next year and beyond we’ll see if we will be able to perhaps reinstate some of those cuts,” Crouch explained. “It is our intent to keep K-12 education intact and whole.”

Governor Holcomb is promising full funding to Indiana schools while also tackling public health issues, starting with the increase of Medicaid enrollment.

“We also know that Medicaid spending is going to be increasing and so we need to be very cognizant of how we as a government can deliver more services and be more cost effective in doing that,” said Crouch.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)