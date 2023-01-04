HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced the appointment of Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his chief deputy on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Sugarman was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 1999 and spent the majority of his career in the operations division serving as a field training deputy according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. Sugarman is also a former narcotics detective, shift patrol commander, worked in the criminal investigations section, was a 2020 member of the FBI National Security Task Force and a commander of the professional standard’s section.

Lieutenant Sugarman is also a graduate of Springs Valley High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology at the University of Southern Indiana.