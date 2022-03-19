EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Through decades of putting music on the big screen, John Williams has solidified himself as one of the most successful composers ever.

Celebrating his life and legacy, the Evansville Philharmonic put on Maestro of the Movies, bringing Williams’ film scores to life. The performance included music from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Catch Me If You Can, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and many more film classics.

Saturday's event commemorated the composer's 90th birthday. People attending the concert at the Victory Theatre were encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters in movies that Williams scored.