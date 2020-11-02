“Life Chain” event held in Owensboro to pray for unborn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A group of pro-life supporters gathered in Owensboro Sunday to pray for the unborn.



People lined up on Fredrica Street with signs and prayed.

People at the event said their cause is protection for all life, from conception until natural death.

“The thing about the life chain is it’s a prayerful, peaceful showing and it’s really just hoping to put something in someone’s heart and mind,” said Jennifer Hamilton.



Similar “Life Chain” events were held across the country Sunday.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)