FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- It is official: Dakota Hayden is going to Hollywood! The Ohio County teen impressed the judges on American Idol to earn a coveted ticket to Hollywood Sunday night on ABC 25.

Hayden says it took him a while to realize what he’s capable of but went through with auditioning after being encouraged by his parents and grandfather and deciding “I’m good enough to try.”

A lifelong fan of country music, Hayden says he takes inspiration from old favorites like George Strait and Alan Jackson to modern stars like Luke Combs. While Hayden is still very early in his career, he says he dreams of playing on country music’s biggest stages like the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Hayden adds he met a lot of different and talented musicians from all walks of life during his American Idol auditioning process but he says he’s come a long way in his musical journey. As a kid, Hayden says he always enjoyed humming and singing along to music, but was too shy to perform in front of others. Hayden says his grandfather motivated him to enter competitions in school or in nearby Owensboro.

American Idol airs Sundays at 7:00 on ABC 25.