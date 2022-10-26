EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies.

In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34.

Officials with Henderson Police say they now have enough to put an AED in every vehicle on their fleet.

“With sudden cardiac events, it is important to have an AED as quickly as possible to make sure that we can get that lifesaving device to them,” explains Lt. Daniel Lehman. “So having one in every vehicle means that as soon as an officer can arrive, we can administer it. We’re all trained.”

Deaconess tells us eleven lives have been saved with AED’s they’ve donated in the past.