EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nationwide shortages have grown into a societal norm lately — baby formula, computer chips, lumber, the list goes on and on. Now, lifeguards can be added to that list.

The nationwide lifeguard shortage isn’t just affecting the largest cities — it’s also hitting close to home. As Lorraine Pool prepared for the summer months, a major issue sprung up. The lack of lifeguards has forced the pool to cut the hours it’s open every week.

“We are so desperate for lifeguards right now that we definitely need them,” says Lindsay Taylor, pool manager for Lorraine.

Taylor noted there’s been strong community feedback in favor of extending the pool’s current hours.

“I think if we had more lifeguards we could have Lorraine open more,” Taylor tells us. “I can’t make that call for sure. But I would hope so that we could do that but we are in a very severe lifeguard shortage.”

As of now, regular business hours are Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. for Family Night. They’re only open other days of the week for swim lessons and swim team practices.