EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re at least 15-year-old and looking for a job this summer, you’re in luck! Burdette Park says they’re hiring responsible individuals to join their Lifeguard safety team.

Park officials say starting pay is $11.50 an hour and will work around your school and athletic schedule.

“Park management and staff are dedicated to providing a safe, recreational and educational environment for patrons of all ages,” says a spokesperson for the park. “Not only is Burdette Park one of the Tri-State’s premiere entertainment venues, it’s also a great place to work!”

They mention all lifeguards will need to obtain a valid Red Cross Lifeguard Certification. To register for class, email your name, phone number and which class session you would like to attend to burdettepark@vanderburghgov.org.

Recertification Course: February 19th

Recertification Course: March 19th

New Certification Course: March 25th –27th

Recertification Course: April 9th

New Certification Course: April 22nd – 24th

New Certification Course: May 13th – 15th

Class times:

Fridays: 5:30pm – 10:00pm

Saturdays 9:00am-7:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am-7:00pm

Training Location: Screaming Eagles Aquatic Center; on the campus of University of Southern Indiana.