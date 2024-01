PASADENA, Ca (WEHT) – The Castle High School Marching Knights got the chance of a lifetime to perform in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

To get to this moment, the band beat out 81 other applicants in 2022.

The band’s website says the total cost of the trip cost around $1 million, about $4,000 a student.

You can see the band’s performance in the video players.