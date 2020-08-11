Light installation continues on Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather has pushed back the completion of the light installation project currently underway on the Blue Bridge in Daviess County.

Motorists should now anticipate a lane restriction on the bridge into early fall. Work on the southbound direction will be finished this week.

Beginning Monday, August 17, the northbound direction will utilize a lane restriction Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A temporary signal will also be in place while this work is performed. Motorists should prepare for stop and go traffic and give themselves ample time to reach their destination.

Contractors started adding new lights on the bridge as part of a $2 million effort to make the bridge brighter at night. The Blue Bridge project is expected to be finished as soon as September.

(This story was originally published on August 11, 2020)

