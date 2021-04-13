Lights out at 41 and Washington as crews activate new traffic signals

State Police on scene at Washington and HWY 41 to direct traffic while the lights are out. This is so INDOT can activate the new signals. (April 13, 2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The lights at HWY 41 and Washington in Evansville have been turned off. This is so INDOT can activate the new signals. State police are also on scene to help protect the workers. Until work is complete, road crews are directing traffic from every direction.

This is being done in advance of a future planned pedestrian crossing project. Because the signal timings are being changed to allow for more time for pedestrians to cross, this could indicate longer wait times.

These are the other traffic changes at the intersection:

U.S. 41 Southbound and Northbound: The right turn movement from U.S. 41 to Washington Avenue will no longer be allowed on a red light. New signal heads have been added to warn drivers of the new right turn movement.

Washington Avenue Eastbound: A signal has been added for left turn movements onto U.S. 41 The left turn will yield while the signal is green, and a signal has been added for right turn movements as well.

Washington Avenue Westbound: The lane configuration has been changed to left only in the left lane, through movements only in the middle lane and right turns only in the right lane. This is different from the previous configuration where right turns and through movements were allowed in the right lane. Left turns will yield while the signal is green. A signal has been added for left and right turns onto U.S. 41.

