HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded a grant of $292,000 to The Isaiah 1:17 Project to further undergird the Fortifying Fostering Families (F3) Program.

According to a release from the Isaiah 1:17 Project, F3 received the three year grant as part of the Lilly Endowment’s Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana initiative. Officials say the goal of the initiative is to help youth-serving organizations throughout Indiana improve the academic, physical and social well-being of youth ages five through 18.

Officials say the F3 program supports kinship care and fostering families during the first three years of service with methods that help fostering families continue to be a part of changing the futures of children who need their care.

“Those who are qualified and trained to serve as fostering families are a limited and valuable community resource,” said Marcia Lambert, Director of The Isaiah 1:17 Project. “Fostering is not easy. Our Southwest Indiana community is a place where every child who needs foster care and every kinship and fostering family who steps in needs to be intentionally and fully supported by the collaborative care of loving and compassionate church and community members.”