EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Olympic gold medalist and Evansville native Lilly King was in Evansville Saturday to help promote an upcoming charity event. Granted is holding their “Over the Edge” event on April 30, where 90 people will be given the opportunity to rappel down CenterPoint energy’s 9 story building downtown.

To get a chance to rappel down the building, participants will raise $1000 to help local children with terminal or life-threatening conditions. King says she loves seeing the city of Evansville so involved with charitable work.

“Yeah, it’s great to come home and be able to help with such a great organization such as granted and getting to meet these kids is fun for me and I hope it’s fun for them too,” says King. “But yeah, I’m just really thankful to be here and help out.”

Over the Edge starts in less than 2 months. Right now, the fundraiser has raised over half their target goal. For more information and to register, visit onecause.com.