EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — From shooting buzzer beaters to calling fouls. Josiah Lee Wickersham and Kyle Kendall are no strangers to the court — but were strangers to each other. Now, they’re sharing a lifelong connection coming from their unique similarities.

The madness is all around us right now, and for these Tri-Staters, their lives revolve around sports.

“For me, there’s always a couple little challenges growing up, but I always use sports as my way of proving myself,” says Kendall.

Those challenges? Both Wickersham and Kendall were born with what is called a “limb difference”. Each of them only has one hand.

And in February, their worlds collided when Kendall was refereeing the game Josiah was playing in.

“It was just fun to kind of watch a kid do what I guess I was doing 30 years ago,” says Kendall.

To some, having a limb difference sounds like it would be a hindrance in sports, but they don’t feel that way at all.

“We’re just like regular humans too,” says Josiah. “It’s not like we’re like special people.”

In fact, Kendall says it’s quite the opposite.

“I’ve always said that it opened more doors for me in my life than it’s ever closed,” Kendall tells us. “It gave me opportunities to have conversations like this one to be there for kids that are growing up with similar situations.”

Wickersham says he rarely even thinks about it.

“Yeah I don’t really focus on if they have two hands and if I have one. It’s just like I go out there and I just play,” says Josiah.

When the two met, they had an instant bond. Josiah’s dad said his son now has a new mentor.

We want to be like Mr. Kendall, who is this encouraging guy who is reaching out to people and blessing them, encouraging them, making them smile,” says Mark Wickersham, Josiah’s dad.

But Kendall says Josiah is an inspiration to himself as well..

“He’s competing on an able bodied team. He’s part of that team. He started in the game that that I refereed and he’s a contributing member of that team. I think for me, that was the part that was like, he’s not doing anything special. He’s just out there being himself,” Kendall says.

It started as just your run of the mill winter basketball game, but they say it’s one they’ll remember forever.