HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln City, Indiana will close out their 2023 Amp Unplugged Sunday Afternoon performance series this Sunday, October 8, with a special final event featuring traditional bluegrass sounds.

Owensboro ROMP fest veterans King’s Highway and Western Kentucky’s Classy and Grassy will close out the series with a performance starting at 4 p.m. central time. There will also be a special pre-show event called “Young Abe’s Bluegrass & Country Craft Fair” that will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The pre-show event will be held in the Amphitheatre’s parking lot and will feature vendors, food trucks, a live birds of prey demonstration, kids activities and more.

All seating for the show is general admission and cost about $15 per ticket, with children 12 and under able to attend free with a downloaded ticket. Tickets for the performance can be purchased by calling the box office at 812-937-2329 or by visiting www.lincolnamphitheatre.com.