HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re planning on visiting the Lincoln Amphitheatre in Spencer County for one of their summer concerts, you may want to double-check your bags are permitted first.

New for the 2023 season, the venue announced they will be implementing a clear bag policy. Lincoln Amphitheatre officials say it’s similar to policies put in place by nearby venues.

“Our guidelines are the same as most other venues in and around our area: any bags allowed through our gates must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch bags (up to 4.5” x 6.5”) will still be allowed.”

The Old National Events Plaza, Ford Center and Victory Theatre all have a clear bag policy. For a full list of the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s upcoming shows, click here.