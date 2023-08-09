HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials announced that the beach at Lincoln State Park will be closed to all swimmers after a weekly water test showed high levels of E. coli bacteria.

According to a post on Facebook, higher than normal levels happen occasionally as the result of sampling procedure or as the result of an increase in nutrients in the water after a heavy rain. Officials say this is an uncommon occurrence at their beaches.

Escherichia coli, or E. coli is a coliform bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. For more information on E. coli, you can read the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s fact sheet.