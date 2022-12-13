HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The initial lineup for the 2023 ROMP Festival in Owensboro was announced on Tuesday, and includes headliners Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and one of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame’s latest inductees: Peter Rowan.

The initial lineup will also include Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and The Infamous Stringdusters. Officials say Grammy award winner Rhonda Vincent will also return for the festival.

“Fans sense there is something unique about bluegrass music in Owensboro, and this will be on full display in June,” said Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Music, Chris Joslin. “This is our 20th year, and that kind of longevity and innovation is something to celebrate!”

ROMP 2023 will take place June 21-24 in Yellow Creek Park. Tickets are on sale now, and officials say prices will increase on December 27. For more information, visit their website.