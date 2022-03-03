MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – The City of Madisonville announced the lineup for the annual 4th Fest and Praise in the Park on July 2, 3 and 4.

The event is free to attend and will feature two stages, food trucks, vendors and fireworks each night. Main stage concerts begin at 5 p.m. each night, with fireworks after the concerts. The main stage concert schedule is listed as follows:

Saturday, July 2 BB King Blues Experience featuring Claudette King C+C Music Factory Tag Team Darryl Van Leer

Sunday, July 3 We the Kingdom Big Deaddy Weave Don REady

Monday, July 4 Craig Morgan and Aaron Tippin



“We’re excited to announce this incredible lineup for our annual festival,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “Last year was one of our biggest to date, and we certainly hope to continue that trend this year.

For more information and updates, click here.