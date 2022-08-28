In captivity, reptiles and amphibians depend on their owners to provide them with proper vitamins and minerals.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Calling all reptile and exotic animal enthusiasts! The Vanderburgh 4-H grounds are hosting an event you will love! Evansville’s Reptile and Exotics show will take place on September 17 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

They will have all kinds of animals to learn about and see like: lizards, snakes, frogs, spiders, guinea pigs, rabbits, tortoises and more! Animal owners can also take this opportunity to stock up on feeders and supplies which will be sold at the event.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 per person and children under 4 get in for free.