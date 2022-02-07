Lions Club to hold annual auction for 2022

The Henderson Lions Club is scheduled to hand out over $30,000 in grants to local non-profit organizations. (Logo courtesy hendersonlions.org)

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Lions Club Members are preparing for a February tradition… the Lions annual auction.

According to a news release sent out by the Henderson Lions Club, Lions Club Members are still looking for more items for the auction. Some of the things people will be able to bid on this year include the following:

Stay and play package at Victoria National Golf Club

Two-night stay at a deluxe cabin in Gatlinburg

One-night stay and dinner package at Kentucky Castle

Hometown Roots dinner package

Grand Old Opry tickets

Henderson Brewing Company Brewer’s Experience

Stihl Blower and Trimmer

Apple Air Pods Pro

Big Green Egg Mini-Max

Ring Doorbell system

The Henderson Lions Club says in 2020, the last year the auction was held, the club raised more than $16,000. This is money that stays local to provide eyeglasses and eye surgeries for those who can’t afford them, eye screenings for local school children, scholarships for local high school seniors and grants to area nonprofit organizations, Henderson Lions Club says. The Henderson Lions Club says the club returned $38,000 to the community in 2020 and donated another $35,000 in COVID relief.

Henderson Lions Club says that this year, the live auction will be held one night at Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant on February 19. A buffet meal begins at 6:30 p.m. with the live auction kicking off at 7:00 p.m. members of the Lions Club are currently selling tickets, which cost $75.00 each. For tickets, contact members of the Lions Club. Tickets may also be acquired by contacting Don Wathen at 270-533-9766.