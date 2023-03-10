HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A document filed by the Vanderburgh County government and the city of Evansville lists the highest assessed taxpayers for 2023.
CenterPoint (formerly Vectren) was the highest assessed on the list, paying $209,425,700 in total. CenterPoint was also the only taxpayer listed in the top ten with a state assessed tax amount.
Berry Plastics paid $121,130,360 in personal property taxes, which was the highest amount paid in personal property tax and over $45 million more than the second highest. GLP Capital/Aztar paid the highest amount of real estate tax, at $59,756,600.
The full list can be viewed below:
|Taxpayer
|Real Estate
|Personal Property
|State Assessed
|Total Taxes
|Sigeco/Vectren
|$57,640,700
|$15,504,970
|$136,280,030
|$209,425,700
|Berry Plastics
|$27,371,900
|$121,139,360
|$0
|$148,511,260
|Mead Johnson
|$27,191,625
|$73,227,600
|$0
|$100,419,225
|GLP Capital/Aztar
|$59,756,600
|$5,345,090
|$0
|$65,101,690
|Old National Bank
|$50,325,100
|$10,031,730
|$0
|$60,356,830
|Eastland Mall
|$48,074,000
|$558,090
|$0
|$48,632,090
|Spurling Properties/Development/Mgt/Bros
|$46,784,700
|$278,790
|$0
|$47,063,490
|Interprop Funds (ALL)
|$44,276,800
|$644,870
|$0
|$44,921,670
|General Auto Outlet of Evansville
|$34,860,600
|$0
|$0
|$34,860,600
|Ameriqual
|$4,895,000
|$25,504,195
|$0
|$30,399,195
|Total
|$401,177,025
|$252,234,695
|$136,280,030
|$789,691,750