HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A document filed by the Vanderburgh County government and the city of Evansville lists the highest assessed taxpayers for 2023.

CenterPoint (formerly Vectren) was the highest assessed on the list, paying $209,425,700 in total. CenterPoint was also the only taxpayer listed in the top ten with a state assessed tax amount.

Berry Plastics paid $121,130,360 in personal property taxes, which was the highest amount paid in personal property tax and over $45 million more than the second highest. GLP Capital/Aztar paid the highest amount of real estate tax, at $59,756,600.

The full list can be viewed below:

TaxpayerReal EstatePersonal PropertyState AssessedTotal Taxes
Sigeco/Vectren$57,640,700$15,504,970$136,280,030$209,425,700
Berry Plastics$27,371,900$121,139,360$0$148,511,260
Mead Johnson$27,191,625$73,227,600$0$100,419,225
GLP Capital/Aztar$59,756,600$5,345,090$0$65,101,690
Old National Bank$50,325,100$10,031,730$0$60,356,830
Eastland Mall$48,074,000$558,090$0$48,632,090
Spurling Properties/Development/Mgt/Bros$46,784,700$278,790$0$47,063,490
Interprop Funds (ALL)$44,276,800$644,870$0$44,921,670
General Auto Outlet of Evansville$34,860,600$0$0$34,860,600
Ameriqual$4,895,000$25,504,195$0$30,399,195
Total$401,177,025$252,234,695$136,280,030$789,691,750