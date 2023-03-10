HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A document filed by the Vanderburgh County government and the city of Evansville lists the highest assessed taxpayers for 2023.

CenterPoint (formerly Vectren) was the highest assessed on the list, paying $209,425,700 in total. CenterPoint was also the only taxpayer listed in the top ten with a state assessed tax amount.

Berry Plastics paid $121,130,360 in personal property taxes, which was the highest amount paid in personal property tax and over $45 million more than the second highest. GLP Capital/Aztar paid the highest amount of real estate tax, at $59,756,600.

The full list can be viewed below: