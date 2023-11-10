HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Authorities have released a recording of a 911 call reporting an active shooter at Memorial High School earlier this week. Police say there was no active threat at Memorial High School, and similar “swatting” calls were made in several other schools across the country.

Police say the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. In the recording, the caller can be heard saying ten people were shot inside the school, but indicated it was in a room that did not exist. Police arrived at the school and determined there was no shooter at the school.

911 call audio

Federal investigators are working to determine if the the call was connected to similar swatting incidents that also occurred on Wednesday. James Madison Middle School in Madisonville also experienced an unsubstantiated threat.

Officials with Memorial say there was no decline in attendance following the incident, and all school-related events scheduled for this weekend will remain.