EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At its Monday meeting, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation approved the district’s reopening and continuous learning plan as well as the revised 2020-2021 school calendar.

The district says there are around 1,700 students who have signed up for the EVSC virtual academy.

