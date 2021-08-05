Little girl in Princeton gets life-saving gift

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)– Three year old Avery Dyer was born prematurely, with adoptive mom Stephanie Dyer telling Eyewitness News she was separated from the placenta at birth.

“She was without oxygen for eleven minutes so that caused a lot of her internal organs to start shutting down,” Dyer said.

Meaning Avery would be needing a new kidney. In 2020, Dyer said they heard the news of a family friend, Lacee Dale, passing away. Lacee’s family came to them with a plan.

“They wanted to give the kidney to Avery if she was a match,” Dyer said.

They got the ball rolling to see if Avery was a match. It turns out she was. Dyer said her husband also recently passed away before this and this was a blessing to see come to life.

“We’re just truly blessed that they’re still part of our lives so they get to see her too and you know their daughter lives on through her,” Dyer said.

With Avery now able to live on thanks to Lacee, Dyer said Avery will be starting preschool this fall.

“It was a true lifesaver. It was amazing how they thought of us, you know, when they were going through what they were going through. It just means the world to us,” Dyer said.