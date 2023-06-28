WADESVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A young girl in Wadesville is giving back to the community by selling eggs and veggies.

Rhenna Lefler started the stand to earn enough money to buy a trampoline, surpassing her goal. After learning about a classmate’s father’s recent ALS diagnosis, Rhenna is now raising money to help.

Her dad helped build the stand where she sells family-provided eggs and vegetables. If you’re looking for something a little more sweet, she also runs a pop-up lemonade stand on the weekends.

“Her lemonade stand this weekend, how much did you raise?,” asks Nalen Lefler, Rhenna’s mother. “It was like $127, it was up there for 30 minutes. I was like ‘wow’ — it was hot, we only stayed out there for 30 minutes because of the heat.”

Half of all proceeds from the stand for the rest of the season and any donations more than $20 at the stand will go directly to her classmate’s family. You can visit her stand and donate to the cause at 10511 Downen Road in Wadesville.