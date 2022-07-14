HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced leaders at Accuride Corp. are investing in the company’s Henderson County facility with a $2 million commitment to create 15 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents.

Officials say the investment will include roof repairs, updating of at least one assembly welder robot, concrete repair and improved airflow through the 306,000-square-foot facility on Adams Drive.

“Automotive suppliers across the commonwealth are positioning themselves for significant growth for decades to come, and I am glad to see Accuride Corp. included among those growing companies,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentucky is in a prime position to continue to be a leader in the rapidly changing automotive industry. The growth of existing Kentucky businesses like Accuride is a critical factor as we work toward our vision for a brighter future for all Kentuckians.”

Accuride currently employs 137 people at the location.