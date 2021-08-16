Nut Club, Mayor Winnecke making important Fall Festival announcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, made an announcement regarding the Fall Festival Monday morning.

The mayor announced the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is a go. Officials want volunteers, staff, and attendees to be as safe as possible. A

Officials say anyone wishing to be fully vaccinated by the time of the festival should get their first shot within the next couple of weeks.

Vaccines will not be mandatory for attendance. The West Side Nut Club wants everyone to be informed of their options and make the best decision for themselves.