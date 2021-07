DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Representatives from Daviess County Fiscal Court, The City of Owensboro, Green River District Health Department, and Owensboro Health, will speak about concerning rising COVID-19 infections in the region at a Facebook Live event on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

A joint statement on vaccinations can be read here.

You can watch the live stream in the player above.