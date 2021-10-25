Law enforcement makes announcement about drug abuse prevention

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann will host a press conference in the Civic Center Complex, today at 2:30 p.m.
Prosecutor Hermann will be joined by United States Attorney John Childress, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Gannon, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, and Substance Abuse Council Director Dan Miller to announce drug abuse prevention efforts in Vanderburgh County. Representatives from the media are asked to observe COVID-19 guidelines while in the Civic Center Complex