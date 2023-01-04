EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide updates on their progress with the Garvin Street fire.

During the press conference, officials said there is currently no connection between the Garvin Street fire and the Morton Avenue fire from last year.

The fire started on Saturday morning and 14 other fire agencies were on scene assisting with extinguishing the blaze. On Tuesday, The ATF National Response Team joined the investigation.

This is a developing story.