Daviess County Sheriff announces retirement

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – After 24 years, Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain has announced his retirement. He made it official Thursday afternoon during a press conference.

“I never second guessed my career a single time. I’ve had the distinct pleasure for 48 years of investing my life’s work into the betterment of the community, where I was born, where I was raised and that I love,” Sheriff Cain said during the conference. “There’s certainly nothing more rewarding or satisfying to have served the citizens of this great community.”

He noted that the pandemic taught him that life is precious and that the time with those you love can be fleeting. Cain added that his decision to leave office before his term expires was made in part from this, and he can now spend time with those he’s neglected far too long.

Judge-Executive Al Mattingly will appoint Major Barry Smith December 1, following Sheriff Cain’s retirement.