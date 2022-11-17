EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mayor Lloyd Winnecke lead the countdown to the start of the holiday season on Thursday with the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of the Evansville Civic Center.

The Central High School Varsity Choir performed and the mayor offered a few remarks before beginning the countdown. The tree is decorated with approximately 25,000 lights donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services and topped with a lighted “e” signifying everyone is welcome. You can view the ceremony in its entirety in the video player above.

The tree will remain on display through the holiday season and will be removed sometime after January 1, 2023.