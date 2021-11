EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- As residents and businesses get ready for the implosion of the 420 Main Building, they're taking time to share their memories of the building and their thoughts on the future of downtown Evansville.

"I've known that building forever, had a good time up with the Petroleum Club on the top floor for years and years," says downtown resident Jack Laroy. "And it's just fallen into disrespect, and so it's good to see it finally leaving."