LIVE at 5:30 p.m.: TheLloyd4U virtual public meeting

A virtual public meeting for TheLloyd4U will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is an opportunity to learn more about the project, preliminary design concepts and next steps. More than a dozen improvement projects are planned along the Lloyd Expressway, from Posey County Line Road to Cross Pointe Boulevard.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to invest more than $100 million in improvements to make the Lloyd Expressway more efficient and safer for motorists to navigate. The work will include intersection improvements, bridge replacements, pavement replacement and more.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)