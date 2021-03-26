Easterseals draws “ALL CA$H Raffle” winners and announces fundraising total

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In a live drawing at noon Friday, officials at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced that 1,707 tickets were included in the 2021 Easterseals ALL CA$H Raffle drawing.

  • Lisa K. Thompson, ticket #1450, won the grand prize of $50,000.
  • Laya Phelps, ticket #1549, won the $25,000 second prize.
  • John Jewell, ticket #1484, won the $10,000 third prize.

Easterseals estimates this year’s raffle brought in $76,263.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories