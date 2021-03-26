Easterseals draws “ALL CA$H Raffle” winners and announces fundraising total

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Better Business Bureau is warning against a homebuying scam that recently was brought to its attention. Area residents have complained about receiving phone calls from “Steve” who offered to buy their homes without any repairs, but none of these residents had their homes listed for sale in the first place.

“Steve” even called a colleague of the BBB and claimed to know one of their staffers. The BBB suggests exercising caution if you receive a similar call and the caller claims to know someone in your circle.