Easterseals draws “ALL CA$H Raffle” winners and announces fundraising total

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In a live drawing at noon Friday, officials at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced that 1,707 tickets were included in the 2021 Easterseals ALL CA$H Raffle drawing.
- Lisa K. Thompson, ticket #1450, won the grand prize of $50,000.
- Laya Phelps, ticket #1549, won the $25,000 second prize.
- John Jewell, ticket #1484, won the $10,000 third prize.
Easterseals estimates this year’s raffle brought in $76,263.
(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)