EVANSVILE, Ind (WEHT) Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch is speaking to the Evansville Rotary Club today at Tropicana Evansville. She is expected to touch on several topics including the recently concluded legislative session.

The event is scheduled to start at noon. You will be able to view a live stream in the video player above.