First Deaconess Henderson frontline workers receive COVID vaccine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Frontline healthcare workers at Deaconess Henderson Hospital have gotten the COVID vaccine Wednesday morning.

Six workers including two doctors and four nurses received the shot.

600 doses arrived at Deaconess Henderson Hospital Tuesday.

Deaconess officials said 200 doses will be going to Union County.

The Moderna vaccine is the second COVID vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)