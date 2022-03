EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville First Seventh-day Adventist Church brings prayers of peace to the people of Ukraine. The community prayer service is set to begin at 7 p.m. CST.

Pastor Kamil Metz, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, is leading the service. This vigil comes as the Tri-State continues to mourn for those who lost their lives during the incessant Russian-Ukrainian conflict.