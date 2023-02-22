EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Lane Young held a press conference on Wednesday to provide an update on Ohio River water monitoring and to speak out about misinformation.

Officials have been monitoring drinking water intake from the Ohio River following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio at the beginning of this month. Officials say the most recent water quality results from Louisville showed no trace of the chemical Butyl Acrylate, which was previously detected near the original derailment site.

Officials say EWSU will begin using carbon filtration today out of an abundance of caution to treat all intake water. EWSU has also asked ORSANCO to continue sampling the stretch of river from Louisville to Evansville to verify that contaminants continue to be non-detectable.