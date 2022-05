HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County High School graduates are being recognized today during a parade at the Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

Officials say the parade is being held in the parking lot of the hospital at 6 p.m. The parade will travel down Water Street to Washington Street then up Main Street. The parade ends at 5th Street.

A spokesperson with the parade says you can tune into WSON Radio for live coverage.