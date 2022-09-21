EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – War planes from World War II came to Evansville.

They included a B-29 Superfortress called “FIFI” and a B-24 Liberator named “Diamond LIL”. They arrived around noon and are on display at the Evansville Wartime Museum ramp at the Evansville Regional Airport.

The two bombers were accompanied by a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman.

Visitors will have a chance to tour the planes or even strap in and take a quick flight.

The event will be open to the public on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Rides can be booked in advance on the event’s website.