EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A team of executive leaders at Old National Bank will ring the bell at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Officials say on November 1, a team of executive leaders at Old National Bank will accompany CEO Jim Ryan, Executive Chairman Mike Scudder and Lead Director Becky Skillman to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York. They will ring the bell as a capstone on a transformational year that saw the completion of a merger of equals with First Midwest Bank. Officials say this marks the second time Old National Bank leadership has rung the closing bell at NASDAQ.

CEO Jim Ryan says, “On behalf of our nearly 4,000 team members, it is an honor to ring the closing bell. We often say our partnership has made us better together, and I firmly believe that what we achieved this year, we did together with our teammates, our communities and our clients.”