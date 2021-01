BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - A local effort prevailed in getting Old Glory flying high at the Warrick County courthouse again. It’s been two years since people here in Boonville could look up and see the flag raised at the courthouse.

"A wind that had come through and it damaged the flag rope. The flag, one side of it was broke and was dangling about 15 feet. The Warrick County Fire Department came out and rescued the flag," said Allan Scott with Scott's Crane Services.